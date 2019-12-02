'Don't risk your life and those of others': Warning after drink driving arrest

The driver was stopped in Station Road, Southwold. Picture: Google Images Archant

A motorist who was more than two times the legal drink drive limit has been charged with drink driving.

Just 45 minutes into the start of the annual Suffolk Constabulary Christmas drink/drug drive campaign, a motorist was arrested in Southwold.

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said the driver was stopped in Station Road, Southwold in the early hours of Sunday, December 1.

It said: "Only 45 minutes into the campaign PC Watson was driving through Southwold High Street and caught up with a vehicle which immediately stopped, pulling over on Station Road.

"PC Watson engaged with the driver and immediately became suspicious of a drink drive offence due to the strong smell of alcohol coming from inside the car."

The driver failed a roadside breath test, was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth PIC where they gave two further breath samples, both of which were over twice the legal limit, which is 35.

A police spokesman added: "Enjoy the festive season safely and please don't risk your life and those of others by being unfit to drive."

The driver has now been charged to appear in court on Tuesday, December 3.