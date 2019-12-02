Search

Advanced search

'Don't risk your life and those of others': Warning after drink driving arrest

PUBLISHED: 11:39 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 02 December 2019

The driver was stopped in Station Road, Southwold. Picture: Google Images

The driver was stopped in Station Road, Southwold. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A motorist who was more than two times the legal drink drive limit has been charged with drink driving.

Just 45 minutes into the start of the annual Suffolk Constabulary Christmas drink/drug drive campaign, a motorist was arrested in Southwold.

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said the driver was stopped in Station Road, Southwold in the early hours of Sunday, December 1.

It said: "Only 45 minutes into the campaign PC Watson was driving through Southwold High Street and caught up with a vehicle which immediately stopped, pulling over on Station Road.

"PC Watson engaged with the driver and immediately became suspicious of a drink drive offence due to the strong smell of alcohol coming from inside the car."

The driver failed a roadside breath test, was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth PIC where they gave two further breath samples, both of which were over twice the legal limit, which is 35.

A police spokesman added: "Enjoy the festive season safely and please don't risk your life and those of others by being unfit to drive."

The driver has now been charged to appear in court on Tuesday, December 3.

Most Read

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Reindeer escapes from Christmas event

A reindeer - probably looking similar to this one - was on the loose in north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City transfer rumour: City interested in AC Milan midfielder

Norwich City are reportedly monitoring the development of young Italian midfielder Tommaso Pobega

Woman appeals for help to trace missing partner

Wayne Clouting was last seen in Attleborough. Picture: Angi Gosse

Most Read

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Reindeer escapes from Christmas event

A reindeer - probably looking similar to this one - was on the loose in north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City transfer rumour: City interested in AC Milan midfielder

Norwich City are reportedly monitoring the development of young Italian midfielder Tommaso Pobega

Woman appeals for help to trace missing partner

Wayne Clouting was last seen in Attleborough. Picture: Angi Gosse

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Paedophile teacher choked to death in prison

John McKno. Picture: Contributed

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Pub closes as landlords retire and head off to Spain

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers at The Dog Inn in Horsford. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Patients given wrong air in oxygen mix-up at hospital

The East of England Ambulance Service. Photo: EEAST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists