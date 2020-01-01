Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police Archant

A drink driver was arrested less than 30 minutes into the New Year after they overturned their car.

A driver was arrested for drink driving on Nar Ouse Way after 'losing control'. Picture: King's Lynn Police A driver was arrested for drink driving on Nar Ouse Way after 'losing control'. Picture: King's Lynn Police

King's Lynn Police attended the scene of two overturned vehicles and arrested three people on suspicion of drink-driving in the early hours of New Years Day.

The first motorist blew 70mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35mcg.

The police said: "No sooner had the bells rung for the new year than the driver of this vehicle thought it was OK to drive home drunk. The lack of judgement and ice took care of the rest.

"Once again no injuries."

Shortly before 5.40am, police arrested a driver after they lost control of their vehicle on Nar Ouse Way.

Another motorist was stopped on Gaywood Road.

An officer said: "Both over twice the drink-drive limit."