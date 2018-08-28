Search

Drink driver who got lost in King’s Lynn banned from driving

PUBLISHED: 17:24 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:24 28 December 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A drink driver who was stopped by police for driving “erratically” after she got lost in King’s Lynn has been banned from the roads.

Kristen Ward, 22, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court after being caught drink driving at King’s Lynn on December 23 this year.

The court heard police received information about a vehicle driving “erratically” in the Hardwick area of Lynn.

The vehicle was found on the A149 at Queen Elizabeth Way where it was stopped.

Ward, from Spalding, was found to have 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

She admitted drink driving after she said she had got lost.

Ward said: “I can’t really defend it because I did that. I’m really sorry and understand what could’ve happened.

Ward was banned from driving for 15 months. She was also fined £200, ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

