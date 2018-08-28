Search

Advanced search

Drink driver tried to flee on foot after crashing car on Norfolk roundabout

PUBLISHED: 17:21 04 January 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A drink driver who was more than twice the legal limit when he crashed his car on a roundabout and then fled on foot to try and evade police has been banned from the road for more than two years.

Vjatseslav Kuntaras, 34, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court after he admitted drink driving following a crash in King’s Lynn.

Anna Crayford, prosecuting, said police were called at just before 5am on December 30 following reports of an accident.

They found an Audi car had been involved in a crash outside the Audi garage on Hamburg Way, Lynn.

The driver, Kuntaras, had run off but was found after a description was given to officers.

He was one of four people found in the area following a search.

He failed a roadside breath test and was later found to have 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

When interviewed by police he confirmed he was the driver and he had consumed a couple of drinks in Lynn and was driving friends back home.

Kuntaras, of Beloe Crescent, Lynn, said he “hit the kerb on a roundabout and broke his car”.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said his client had no previous convictions and was “very, very apologetic”.

He was disqualified from driving for 28 months, ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Vitalijus Truksinas was also dealt with at court on Friday (January 4) for drink driving over the Christmas period.

The 35-year-old from Stag Place, King’s Lynn, admitted drink driving after he was stopped by police on the A149 at Snettisham on New Year’s Eve.

Miss Crayford said he “seemed vague” and “alcohol was smelt”.

He was found to have 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The court heard the defendant had a previous conviction for drink driving, although this was more than 10 years ago.

Mr Mann, for Truksinas, said his client, who was “just over the limit”, should have known better and wanted to apologise.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was also fined £370, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £37 victim surcharge.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Theatre facing final curtain if council does not continue financial support

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists