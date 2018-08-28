Drink driver tried to flee on foot after crashing car on Norfolk roundabout

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A drink driver who was more than twice the legal limit when he crashed his car on a roundabout and then fled on foot to try and evade police has been banned from the road for more than two years.

Vjatseslav Kuntaras, 34, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court after he admitted drink driving following a crash in King’s Lynn.

Anna Crayford, prosecuting, said police were called at just before 5am on December 30 following reports of an accident.

They found an Audi car had been involved in a crash outside the Audi garage on Hamburg Way, Lynn.

The driver, Kuntaras, had run off but was found after a description was given to officers.

He was one of four people found in the area following a search.

He failed a roadside breath test and was later found to have 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

When interviewed by police he confirmed he was the driver and he had consumed a couple of drinks in Lynn and was driving friends back home.

Kuntaras, of Beloe Crescent, Lynn, said he “hit the kerb on a roundabout and broke his car”.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said his client had no previous convictions and was “very, very apologetic”.

He was disqualified from driving for 28 months, ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Vitalijus Truksinas was also dealt with at court on Friday (January 4) for drink driving over the Christmas period.

The 35-year-old from Stag Place, King’s Lynn, admitted drink driving after he was stopped by police on the A149 at Snettisham on New Year’s Eve.

Miss Crayford said he “seemed vague” and “alcohol was smelt”.

He was found to have 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The court heard the defendant had a previous conviction for drink driving, although this was more than 10 years ago.

Mr Mann, for Truksinas, said his client, who was “just over the limit”, should have known better and wanted to apologise.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was also fined £370, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £37 victim surcharge.