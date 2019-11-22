Drink-driver crashed car after seeing 'deer the size of horse'

Bogacki was driving down a dirt path near the A143 (pictured) Old Railway Road, Earsham, on September 20. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A drink-driver crashed his car through a hedge after claiming to see a "deer the size of a horse".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tony Bogacki, 39, of Fulmerston Road, Thetford, was spotted by police on the A143 in Diss.

Bogacki was driving a Rover 25 with another man alongside him when officers followed them as they turned down a dirt path near Old Railway Road, Earsham, on September 20.

Prosecutor Josephine Jones told Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 22 that both men had fled from the car and into surrounding fields.

Police launched a drone locating the two drivers.

Richard Mann, for the defence, said that Bogacki crashed the car after he saw a "deer the size of a horse".

Mr Mann added that Bogacki, a father-of-two, has no convictions in the past 24 years and that he was "just over" the limit after having consumed three cans of larger and had made a misjudgment.

Bogacki was found to have 54 milligrams of alcohol in his blood. The legal limit is 35.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving and failing to appear in court on October 11.

He was fined £452 and banned from driving for 12 months.