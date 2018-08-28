‘Four pints and a football match later’: Police stop drink-driver in Norwich after derby

A football fan who took to the roads after a drinking session around Sunday’s East Anglian Derby had been caught by police.

Officers in Norwich stopped the vehicle after observing its “dangerous manner of driving”.

The driver was breathalysed and blew a reading of 61µg – almost twice the legal limit.

In a tweet Norwich Police said: “Vehicle stopped after observing dangerous manner of driving when exiting a roundabout in Norwich. This explains it. 4 pints and a football match later they found themselves in custody!”

Norwich City secured a 3-0 victory over Ipswich Town in the derby match at Carrow Road. Police only made two arrests despite the presence of more than 27,000 fans in the city.