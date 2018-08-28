Search

‘Four pints and a football match later’: Police stop drink-driver in Norwich after derby

PUBLISHED: 19:40 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:40 10 February 2019

Police stopped a drink-driver in Norwich after the East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: Norwich Police

Police stopped a drink-driver in Norwich after the East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: Norwich Police

Norwich Police

A football fan who took to the roads after a drinking session around Sunday’s East Anglian Derby had been caught by police.

Behind the scenes with Norfolk Police during Norwich v Ipswich derby day. photo: Victoria Pertusa.Behind the scenes with Norfolk Police during Norwich v Ipswich derby day. photo: Victoria Pertusa.

Officers in Norwich stopped the vehicle after observing its “dangerous manner of driving”.

The driver was breathalysed and blew a reading of 61µg – almost twice the legal limit.

In a tweet Norwich Police said: “Vehicle stopped after observing dangerous manner of driving when exiting a roundabout in Norwich. This explains it. 4 pints and a football match later they found themselves in custody!”

Fans March from the Queen of Iceni on Riverside to Carrow Road ahead of the Norwich v Ipswich derby match Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Fans March from the Queen of Iceni on Riverside to Carrow Road ahead of the Norwich v Ipswich derby match Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich City secured a 3-0 victory over Ipswich Town in the derby match at Carrow Road. Police only made two arrests despite the presence of more than 27,000 fans in the city.

