Drink driver spat at police, while another had drugs

Police arrested two drink drivers, one of whom spat at them and the other was in possession of Class A drugs.

One was more than twice the limit when he was tested, after his white BMW was stopped in Terrington, near King’s Lynn.

Police tweeted: “He provided an evidential sample over twice the limit, he also assaulted officers by kicking and spitting at them. The passenger was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.”

Earlier, a man who failed a roadside breath test in King’s Lynn was searched and found to be in possession of amphetamine. He was arrested and charged with both offences.