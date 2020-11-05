Drink driver spat at police, while another had drugs
PUBLISHED: 09:45 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:45 05 November 2020
Archant
Police arrested two drink drivers, one of whom spat at them and the other was in possession of Class A drugs.
One was more than twice the limit when he was tested, after his white BMW was stopped in Terrington, near King’s Lynn.
Police tweeted: “He provided an evidential sample over twice the limit, he also assaulted officers by kicking and spitting at them. The passenger was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.”
Earlier, a man who failed a roadside breath test in King’s Lynn was searched and found to be in possession of amphetamine. He was arrested and charged with both offences.
