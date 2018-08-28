Search

Advanced search

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

PUBLISHED: 12:10 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:37 18 December 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A drink driver pleaded with magistrates not to take his licence, claiming he had invested “every single penny” into his work vehicle.

Lewis Tumber, 29, looked visibly shocked and had to sit down as he was told he would lose his licence after pleading guilty to drink driving.

The mobile mechanic was caught behind the wheel of a Ford Transit van on London Road in Thetford on November 27.

A police breath test found he had 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is of 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard that earlier in the evening officers had advised Tumber and two others to move on after appearing drunk in Thetford.

Prosecutor Tess Mann said: “He [the defendant] said to police he would pick up his van the following day.

“But shortly after officers saw the van was not at the car park.”

She said police spotted Tumber driving the vehicle on London Road and stopped him.

“A roadside breath test proved positive,” she said.

Tumber, who represented himself in court, said he had finished work for the evening and had gone to meet with friends who were drinking.

He said he felt “fine” on the night, but admitted he had not eaten since about 11am that day.

“I didn’t feel like I was drunk, I was walking correctly and talking correctly,” Tumber said.

When magistrates told him he would lose his licence, Tumber said: “That is everything to me, sir.

“I just… It is my whole life. Every single penny I have has been put into my vehicle. I am a mobile mechanic. I need this more than anything.

“I have literally just lost everything. I have nothing now. This is why it is such a shock.”

Tumber, of Netherhall Way, Cambridge, was allowed to drive home this morning from court.

However, he was told he must return later today for his sentencing.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

25 things to do in Hampshire this Christmas

Enjoy an illuminated Christmas at Beaulieu

Some of the best things to see and do in Emsworth

Even when the tide is out, Emsworth Harbour is a draw (Photo by Emma Caulton)

7 of the best afternoon teas in Hampshire

encrier/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Some of the best Christmas markets in Hampshire for 2018

Winchester Christmas Market by Herry Lawford (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) via flic.kr/p/NsQD7P

Alistair Appleton on escaping to the country and being a proper Hampshire Hog

$alttext

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Where’s our post box?’ - Villagers face two mile walk to post letters this Christmas

From left to right: Alfie Townley (resident), Andrew Cawdron (Parish Councillor), Richard Claxton,Paul Elsey (Secretary of the Residents Association) and Petter Ibbett (Resident). Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists