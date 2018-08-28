‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

A drink driver pleaded with magistrates not to take his licence, claiming he had invested “every single penny” into his work vehicle.

Lewis Tumber, 29, looked visibly shocked and had to sit down as he was told he would lose his licence after pleading guilty to drink driving.

The mobile mechanic was caught behind the wheel of a Ford Transit van on London Road in Thetford on November 27.

A police breath test found he had 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is of 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard that earlier in the evening officers had advised Tumber and two others to move on after appearing drunk in Thetford.

Prosecutor Tess Mann said: “He [the defendant] said to police he would pick up his van the following day.

“But shortly after officers saw the van was not at the car park.”

She said police spotted Tumber driving the vehicle on London Road and stopped him.

“A roadside breath test proved positive,” she said.

Tumber, who represented himself in court, said he had finished work for the evening and had gone to meet with friends who were drinking.

He said he felt “fine” on the night, but admitted he had not eaten since about 11am that day.

“I didn’t feel like I was drunk, I was walking correctly and talking correctly,” Tumber said.

When magistrates told him he would lose his licence, Tumber said: “That is everything to me, sir.

“I just… It is my whole life. Every single penny I have has been put into my vehicle. I am a mobile mechanic. I need this more than anything.

“I have literally just lost everything. I have nothing now. This is why it is such a shock.”

Tumber, of Netherhall Way, Cambridge, was allowed to drive home this morning from court.

However, he was told he must return later today for his sentencing.