Drunk person rants at police for buying fast food - and then drives off

PUBLISHED: 07:40 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 01 February 2019

Police in Great Yarmouth said the individual had made comments to officers as they purchased food at 4am on Friday - their first meal since starting their shift at 10pm. Picture: Archant

Police in Great Yarmouth said the individual had made comments to officers as they purchased food at 4am on Friday - their first meal since starting their shift at 10pm. Picture: Archant

A drunk person ranted at police officers for buying fast food before getting into their own car and driving off.

Police in Great Yarmouth said the individual had made comments to officers as they purchased food at 4am on Friday - their first meal since starting their shift at 10pm.

The person, who was drunk at the time, then got into their car and drove off.

Great Yarmouth Police tweeted: “If you’re going to have a drunken rant at my officers for buying fast food at 4am (first chance they had to eat since booking on at 10pm), don’t then get into your car whilst still drunk and try to drive it off.

“Unless you actually prefer the food in custody...”

Norfolk police has been contacted for more information

