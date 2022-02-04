Drink driver did laps of police yard while beeping horn

Police tweeted a picture of the damaged barrier at Lynn police station - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A drink driver was caught after smashing his way into a police station car park and doing laps of the yard while blowing his horn.

Robert Iliuk, who caused almost £8,000 worth of damage to an access barrier, was arrested by officers who came out to see what the commotion was.

On Thursday Iliuk , 30, admitted drink-driving and causing criminal damage on November 27 last year when he appeared before Lynn magistrates.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan said the events had started with a 999 call at about 4.30pm from someone identifying himself only by his first name.

“This Robert says he’s at a particular address and the police should check that that the address is safe,” added Mr Khan.

The phone call ended abruptly and officers went to Iliuk’s home in Browning Place, North Lynn.

A woman at the house was “bemused” to learn of the phone call and Iliuk himself was “confused” about what was going on, the court was told.

Normally we go out looking for drink drivers but yesterday one decided to come pay us a visit. Arrested and charged with drink driving and other offences. Today we arrested a drug driver in North Lynn who tested positive for cannabis. #PS1752 #Team1 pic.twitter.com/2Xi2YgOSsm — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) November 28, 2021

Officers, who suspected he was under the influence of either drink or drugs, were told he had had an argument with his partner.

Iliuk then went outside and sat in the driver’s seat of an Audi A5. As an officer approached, Iliuk sped off.

“An alert was put out by the police,” said Mr Khan. “Then, at approximately 5pm, there was an incident at the rear of King’s Lynn police station.

“A car was doing laps around the police yard. This Audi did repeated laps and was sounding its horn.

“Police officers went to investigate and found the defendant as the sole occupant.

“He said ‘I crashed the car into the gates. I’m scared.’

“He was promptly arrested.”

Iliuk blew 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Rakhiwa Houa, representing Iliuk, said her client had suffered a panic attack for the first time.

“That’s the reason why he was rushing and was scared,” she added. “He had drunk four cans of beer after lunch, before contacting the police.”

Iliuk was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

He was disqualified from driving for one year, which can be cut with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also ordered to pay £7,696.80 compensation to Norfolk Constabulary.