Drink-driver caught on moped in Tesco car park after buying vodka

Gamble was caught over the drink drive limit at Tesco in Dereham Picture: Google Archant

A man has been banned from driving after he was caught riding his moped while over the drink-drive limit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Zane Gamble, 28, was seen by police leaving Tesco on Kingston Road in Dereham with a bottle of vodka and energy drinks on the evening of January 18.

Officers stopped him after he mounted his Honda and started the engine to ride off, King's Lynn Magistrates' Court heard.

Gamble of Primrose Square, Swanton Morley, gave a reading of 65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when tested. The legal limit is 35.

When asked if he had anything to say about the offence by District Judge Cooper, he replied: "I did it, I was stupid, I made a mistake." Cooper was banned from driving for a year, fined £100 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.