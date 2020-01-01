Search

Outraged public stopped drink-driver who killed biker from escaping

PUBLISHED: 13:35 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 27 January 2020

Tributes at the scene of the crash where Alec Pentelow-Bramham was killed by a drink-driver on Southtown Road Picture: Joseph Norton

Tributes at the scene of the crash where Alec Pentelow-Bramham was killed by a drink-driver on Southtown Road Picture: Joseph Norton

The public stepped in to restrain a drink-driver as he tried to escape after mowing down a 25-year-old motorcyclist.

Businessman Hin Liow, 47, was twice the legal drink-drive limit after visiting a casino in Great Yarmouth when he collided with Alec Pentelow-Bramham's motorbike, which was waiting to turn into a petrol station on Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth on November 6, 2018.

Norwich Crown Court heard Liow was so drunk he did not realise what happened but was prevented from fleeing after his car failed to start and he was confronted by witnesses, with one woman even filming his reaction on her phone.

John Farmer, prosecuting, said Liow appeared drunk and at one stage was laughing as he was made to sit in his car until police arrived.

"He showed no remorse or understanding what had happened. He would have driven away if he could have done."

Mr Farmer said the tragic crash happened two weeks after the death of Mr Pentelow-Bramham's father.

In an impact statement his mother said she was truly devastated at losing her son so soon after her husband and said it was "unbearable" that he died as a result of another person's drink driving.

She said: "I can only take one day at a time. Most of the time I feel so angry that this irresponsible act has been committed and as a result of someone's really bad judgement to drive has caused the death of my son."

His mother, who was in court for the sentencing, said in her statement her loss had left a massive void and she could not forgive Liow.

She added: "My son's life should never have been taken so cruelly."

Liow, of Hungate, Beccles, who had the help of an interpreter, admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of Mr Pentelow-Bramham and was jailed for four years and eight months. He will serve a three-year driving ban on his release.

Judge Anthony Bate said that no sentence he could pass could make up for the loss of a much-loved son.

Ian James, for Liow, said: "Whatever happened at the scene he has reconciled himself to that wrong that he has done. He is genuinely sorry."

