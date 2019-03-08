Drink driver who 'threw punches' after crashing into car banned from the roads

A drink driver who "threw punches" at a man whose car he had crashed into has been banned from the roads for 22 months.

Marius Balsevicius was driving a black Mercedes in April 20 when he crashed into a parked car on Enfield Road in Norwich.

The occupant of the parked car got out and spoke to Balsevicius, asking him for insurance details, prosecutor Emma Wright told Norwich Magistrates Court.

"He believed the driver to be drunk and told him to wait for the police, but the defendant got aggressive," she said.

"He then threw a punch at him. He tried to stop the defendant getting into his car but he has thrown more punches and kicked the victim."

Balsevicius drove away but was later found by police.

He blew a reading of 89mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Balsevicius admitted assault, drunk driving and driving with no insurance.

Ralph Gillam, said in mitigation: "There was a collision, but he believed while he was going forward the complainant was going backwards.

"He didn't see any damage so didn't see any need to exchange details.

"There was a fight. He says while he is guilty, the complainant was fighting back."

Balsevicius, 20, of Pine Close in Thetford, was banned from driving for 22 months.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs, £100 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.