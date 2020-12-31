Search

Drink-driver had too much mulled wine

PUBLISHED: 14:35 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 31 December 2019

Steven Clouting leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Steven Clouting leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A man who had dropped people off following a Christmas party has been banned from driving after he failed a breath test.

Steven Clouting, 57, had a passenger in his Jaguar when he was stopped by police on the A146 at Stockton.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard that after being stopped by police on December 23 this year Clouting was found to have 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Clouting, from Queen's Road, Beccles, appeared on Tuesday (December 31) and he admitted drink-driving.

Alistair Taunton, mitigating, said the defendant had been to a Christmas do, and drank "too much" mulled wine.

He said he did not blame anyone except himself.

Clouting was fined £480, ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs, and banned from driving for 18 months.

- Sergio Pires, 32, of Torrington Close, Thetford, also appeared, charged with drink-driving in Thetford on December 22.

He was told by magistrates to return to court on Friday, January 3 at 10am.

