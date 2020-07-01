Search

Drink driver got stuck between car seats

PUBLISHED: 13:59 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 01 July 2020

Vanvouver Avenue in King's Lynn, where a 23-year-old man was arrested for drink driving Picture: Google

A drink driver got stuck when he tried to evade police by climbing into the back seat of his car.

Police say they stopped him near the centre of King’s Lynn in the early hours of today.

Officers tweeted: “Drink driver arrested on Vancouver Avenue, Kings Lynn just after midnight, he had no licence and no insurance and got stuck in between the seats when trying to jump in the back.”

A spokesman later said a 23-year-old man from Sutton Bridge, in Lincolnshire, had been charged with excess alcohol and no insurance and had been bailed to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court on August 20.

