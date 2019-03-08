‘Pinball machine’ drink-driver stole Audi A5 and crashed into four cars

Marian-Petrisor Arsene. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

A drink driver without a licence caused £40,000 of damage after he took his brother’s car and crashed into four cars, two walls and a house.

Marian-Petrisor Arsene, 22, stole the Audi A5 and was spotted by police driving erratically on Railway Road, King’s Lynn at 3.15am on October 6 last year, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Arsene drove off and police chased him at speeds of 15-20mph. He drove onto Walker Street and crashed into a parked Ford Galaxy, causing £1,000 of damage.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, said he then drove into Cresswell Street and hit a parked BMW, causing £8,000 of damage. It was shunted into a Honda Accord, causing another £1,000 of damage. She said Arsene’s vehicle then “rebounded from the BMW and shunted into” a Ford Fiesta.

Miss O’Donovan said that “having been through that pinball machine” he drove on, “crashing through” two garden walls on Cresswell Street, before stopping when he crashed into a house. She said £6,895 of damage was caused to one property and £2,460 to another.

Arsene’s brother’s car was written off after sustaining £20,000 of damage, the court heard. The incident lasted about 20 minutes and covered half a mile.

The defendant was helped from the car, arrested, and had 98mcg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Arsene, of Blackfriars Road, King’s Lynn, appeared on Thursday (April 4) having admitted aggravated vehicle taking, driving dangerously, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and driving above the legal alcohol limit.

Giles Fleming, for Arsene, said the incident was short-lived and said no-one was injured. He said he showed real remorse for his actions and had been forgiven by his brother, who described the defendant in court as “a really kind person” with a “big heart”.

Sentencing Arsene to seven months imprisonment, suspended for 21 months, Judge Katharine Moore said it was only by “good fortune” that more serious consequences did not result.

He was banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to take an extended test. He was sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work, six days’ rehabilitation activity requirement days and given an electronic curfew between 6.30pm and 5am.