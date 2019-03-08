Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘Pinball machine’ drink-driver stole Audi A5 and crashed into four cars

PUBLISHED: 15:08 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 04 April 2019

Marian-Petrisor Arsene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Marian-Petrisor Arsene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Archant

A drink driver without a licence caused £40,000 of damage after he took his brother’s car and crashed into four cars, two walls and a house.

Marian-Petrisor Arsene, 22, stole the Audi A5 and was spotted by police driving erratically on Railway Road, King’s Lynn at 3.15am on October 6 last year, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Arsene drove off and police chased him at speeds of 15-20mph. He drove onto Walker Street and crashed into a parked Ford Galaxy, causing £1,000 of damage.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, said he then drove into Cresswell Street and hit a parked BMW, causing £8,000 of damage. It was shunted into a Honda Accord, causing another £1,000 of damage. She said Arsene’s vehicle then “rebounded from the BMW and shunted into” a Ford Fiesta.

Miss O’Donovan said that “having been through that pinball machine” he drove on, “crashing through” two garden walls on Cresswell Street, before stopping when he crashed into a house. She said £6,895 of damage was caused to one property and £2,460 to another.

Arsene’s brother’s car was written off after sustaining £20,000 of damage, the court heard. The incident lasted about 20 minutes and covered half a mile.

The defendant was helped from the car, arrested, and had 98mcg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Arsene, of Blackfriars Road, King’s Lynn, appeared on Thursday (April 4) having admitted aggravated vehicle taking, driving dangerously, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and driving above the legal alcohol limit.

Giles Fleming, for Arsene, said the incident was short-lived and said no-one was injured. He said he showed real remorse for his actions and had been forgiven by his brother, who described the defendant in court as “a really kind person” with a “big heart”.

Sentencing Arsene to seven months imprisonment, suspended for 21 months, Judge Katharine Moore said it was only by “good fortune” that more serious consequences did not result.

He was banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to take an extended test. He was sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work, six days’ rehabilitation activity requirement days and given an electronic curfew between 6.30pm and 5am.

Most Read

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Five arrested after stash of crack cocaine and knives found in Norwich drugs raid

Five people were arrested after a stash of cocaine and wads of cash were seized in a drugs raid in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich coffee shop voted one of the best in the UK

Strangers Coffee House in Norwich co-owners, left, Will Maddocks and Alex Sargeant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was the best in Norwich’: St Giles Hotel customers refused refunds

St Giles House, Norwich is reportedly turning customers away. Picture: James Bass

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Norfolk adventure golf course given Jurassic makeover

Congo Rapids Jurassic Adventure Golf Credit: David Moore

The City of Norwich Half Marathon 2019: everything you need to know

The City of Norwich Half Marathon began at the Showground. Picture: Ian Burt

The Caister village survey - tell this newspaper what you think of where you live

What do you love about living in Caister, and what gets your goat? People are being asked for their thoughts via a Your Town survey Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists