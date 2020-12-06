Drink driver caught with burst tyre on NDR

Published: 10:41 AM December 6, 2020

A drink driver travelled down the NDR with a burst tyre. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A drink driver was caught travelling down the NDR with a burst tyre.

Norfolk Police stopped the driver on the A1270 on Saturday evening (December 5).

The car had a burst tyre, while the driver was double the legal drink drive limit.

On Twitter, Norfolk Special Constabulary said: "Yesterday on the late shift SC Bennet was with team 1’s PC McNaugher @BroadlandPolice

"They had a busy shift assisting with CAD demand including dealing with this vehicle driving down A1270 with a burst tyre.

"Driver blew over twice legal limit #dontdrinkanddrive #IVD2020 #7368."