Drink driver caught with burst tyre on NDR
Published: 10:41 AM December 6, 2020
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A drink driver was caught travelling down the NDR with a burst tyre.
Norfolk Police stopped the driver on the A1270 on Saturday evening (December 5).
The car had a burst tyre, while the driver was double the legal drink drive limit.
On Twitter, Norfolk Special Constabulary said: "Yesterday on the late shift SC Bennet was with team 1’s PC McNaugher @BroadlandPolice
"They had a busy shift assisting with CAD demand including dealing with this vehicle driving down A1270 with a burst tyre.
"Driver blew over twice legal limit #dontdrinkanddrive #IVD2020 #7368."