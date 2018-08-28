Drink driver caught speeding on A47 with family in the car

File picture of A47 at Terrington St John. PIC: Steve Williams. Archant

Police have stopped a drink driver who was speeding along the A47 with his family in the car.

The motorist was spotted by police speeding along the A47 at Terrington St John earlier today (Sunday, December 9).

The driver was stopped by police and then provided a positive breath test.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) posted details of the stop on social media.

They tweeted: “West team have just stopped a vehicle #A47 #TerringtonStJohn in excess of the speed limit. Family onboard & driver provided a positive breathtest Driver arrested & provides an evidential sample of 50ugs (limit 35ugs) #Fatal4 #NotTheUsualSuspects”.

Meanwhile, the team also posted details of a stop by East team earlier today where a vehicle was stopped after the driver was spotted using a mobile phone at the wheel. He then provided a positive drugs wipe and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.