Search

Advanced search

Police catch driver who was three times the alcohol limit on NDR

PUBLISHED: 07:09 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:45 11 September 2019

The NDR, on which police caught a driver who was three times the alcohol limit. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The NDR, on which police caught a driver who was three times the alcohol limit. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A driver was caught behind the wheel on Norwich's Northern Distributor Road while almost three times the drink drive limit.

Police stopped the driver at about 4.30pm on Tuesday (September 10) because they were so concerned about the way they were driving on the road, now known as the Broadland Northway.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team officers found that the driver was intoxicated and they were arrested.

When in custody, a breath test showed they had 106 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The alcohol limit for drivers is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

Most Read

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver who killed friend in ‘deliberate hooning session’ is jailed

Kimberley Hudson (right) who was killed in a car crash in Yorkshire in January last year. Picture Carl Nichols.

Business owner chosen to fight for Norman Lamb MP’s seat

Karen Ward, Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for north Norfolk, with Sir Norman Lamb MP. Photo: North Norfolk Liberal Democrats

Man with teddy bear strapped to chest shot at 11 times after air base breach, report reveals

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Disruption on trains due to over-running engineering work and faults

Over-running engineering work has caused disruption to trains. Picture: Sonya Brown

Police catch driver who was three times the alcohol limit on NDR

The NDR, on which police caught a driver who was three times the alcohol limit. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New government role for Norfolk MP

Elizabeth Truss MP. Picture: Ian Burt

Men who admitted armed robbery in which teen was shot to be sentenced in court

The two men had been charged with attempted murder over the shooting in Adelaide Park last year. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists