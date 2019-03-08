Police catch driver who was three times the alcohol limit on NDR
PUBLISHED: 07:09 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:45 11 September 2019
A driver was caught behind the wheel on Norwich's Northern Distributor Road while almost three times the drink drive limit.
Police stopped the driver at about 4.30pm on Tuesday (September 10) because they were so concerned about the way they were driving on the road, now known as the Broadland Northway.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team officers found that the driver was intoxicated and they were arrested.
When in custody, a breath test showed they had 106 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
The alcohol limit for drivers is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.
