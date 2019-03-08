Drink driver caught speeding in town centre
PUBLISHED: 07:03 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:03 31 March 2019
Archant
A driver caught speeding in Gorleston was found to be more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
A drink driver stopped in near Gorleston High Street blew a reading of 80ug in a breath test - more than twice the legal limit. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police
Police in Great Yarmouth stopped the driver near the High Street on Saturday night after he was seen driving “at excess speed” on Southtown Road.
He was breathalysed at the roadside and blew a reading of 69µg – nearly double the legal limit of 35µg – and 80µg in a further breath test in custody.
Officers have charged the man to appear in court.
