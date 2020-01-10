Drink-driver banned for three years

A drink-driver was banned for three years after he was caught by police in Barn Road, Norwich.

Timothy Lake, 30, of Yaxleys Lane, Aylsham, blew 63mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, while the legal limit is 35mcg.

He pleaded guilty at Norwich magistrates' court on Friday, January 10 to drink-driving.

The court heard that his BMW was stopped by police in the early hours on November 16 last year.

Ralph Gillam, mitigating, said: "He had been out in Norwich with his girlfriend and his plan was not to drive home. But he had an argument with his girlfriend, and decided to drive.

"The consequences for Mr Lake could be serious, as he depends on his driving to work as a tree surgeon."

Lake, who has a previous conviction for drink-driving, was fined £480 and must pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.