Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald's

PUBLISHED: 13:28 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 02 January 2020

King's Lynn magistrates court/crown court Picture: Chris Bishop

King's Lynn magistrates court/crown court Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A 24-year-old woman found slumped at the wheel of her car had been drink and drug driving, a court was told.

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbell's Meadow retail park in King's Lynn.

Stacie Cossie, prosecuting, said officers smelled intoxicating liquor and cannabis when they opened the door of the car at 8.40am on Sunday, June 16.

Lynn magistrates heard when tested, she gave a reading of 72mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Johnson of Clifton Road, Lynn, tested over the specified limit for cocaine, giving a reading of 588mg/l. The limit is 50mg.

She was also over the specified limits for cannabis and amphetamine.  Johnson admitted drink driving and three counts of drug driving.

In mitigation Andrew Cogan said she had no previous convictions and would face "serious difficulties" in the future because of the offences.

Magistrates banned Johnson from driving for 24 months. She was also ordered to pay a fine of £120 and victim surcharge of £32.

