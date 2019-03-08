Drink driver who went wrong way around roundabout arrested

Two people were arrested after failing breath tests. Pic: John Giles/PA Wire Archant

A drink driver who went the wrong way around a roundabout and another who was on the wrong side of the road were arrested by police.

Police in King's Lynn made the arrests in the early hours of Saturday (November 9) morning and said both the drivers had provided samples which showed they were more than twice the legal limit.

Police said: "One came to our attention after hitting kerbs and driving on the wrong side of the road, the other was driving the wrong way round a roundabout."

One of the drivers was arrested in Waterloo Road at about 4.45am and the second just outside King's Lynn Police Investigation centre at Willows Business Park, on the Willows Business Park, at 5.25am.