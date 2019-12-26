Drink-driver arrested after giving a sample more than three times over the legal limit
PUBLISHED: 10:33 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 26 December 2019
A driver has been arrested for drink driving after they gave a sample more than times over the legal limit.
The motorist was arrested in Attleborough on Christmas night.
When stopped by officers from Breckland police they blew a sample of 119ugs, the legal limit is 35.
After making the arrest, a second driver caught officers' attention as they hit the curb while attempting a U-turn.
When stopped they gave a sample of 59ugs.
