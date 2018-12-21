Search

Advanced search

Updated: Motorist more than four times legal drink drive limit crashes car

21 December, 2018 - 10:56
An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

Archant

A motorist who crashed his car was arrested after a roadside breath test showed he was more than four times the legal drink drive limit.

Police were called to Alex Moorhouse Way in Costessey, near Norwich, after a vehicle crashed onto its side at about 1.50am on Friday, December 21.

The motorist was found to have 148 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, while the legal limit is 35mcg.

Breckland police tweeted: “Two officers from Dereham assisted on @SouthNorfPolice’s area with a drink driver during the early hours of this morning. Driver blew 148 at the roadside.”

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Police were called around 1.50am to reports of an overturned vehicle at Alex Moorhouse Way in Costessey.

“Officers attended and arrested a man, aged in his 30s, on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and he was taken to Wymondham police investigation centre, where he remains for questioning.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

Much-loved owner of former Essex Road chippy George’s Fish Bar dies

George and Dimitra with family members.

Teenager stabbed at Highbury and Islington station

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington Council bans famous jazz musician accused of antisemitism from performing with The Blockheads

Gilad Atzmon is not allowed to play at the Islington Assembly Hall. Picture: Tali Atzmon

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

Islington cab drivers release Christmas single about love

Joe and Jon the Islington cab drivers have made a Christmas single about being in love. Picture: Joe Lewis

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two vehicle crash leaves driver trapped - 24 hours after four vehicle crash on same road

The A146 at Beccles near the Morrisons supermarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Road to be closed for emergency flooding repairs

Archive photo of the village of Rickinghall. Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists