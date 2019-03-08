Man 'drove at police officer' during danger drive through town

Felix Rooney, 33, was arrested after he was stopped by officers in his Mercedes car in the Gapton Hall Road area of Great Yarmouth. Picture Google. Archant

A drink driver who is said to have driven at a police officer has admitted dangerous driving.

Felix Rooney, 33, was arrested after he was stopped by officers in his Mercedes car in the Gapton Hall Road area of Great Yarmouth on Monday, September 16.

Rooney, of Gapton Hall Road, was charged with dangerous driving, drink driving and failure to stop.

Norwich Crown Court heard on Wednesday (October 16) the dangerous driving related to Gapton Hall Road, Burgh Road, Market Road and the A143.

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson said that Rooney, who admitted dangerous driving, "did drive at an officer".

He said Rooney was "well over the drink-drive limit and told police the day before he had taken cocaine".

Rooney will be sentenced on Friday and was warned by Judge David Goodin that custody was the "inevitable sentence" with the only question to decide being how long his jail term will be.

Danielle O'Donovan, representing Rooney, said he admitted the offence on the basis of his poor driving, but not that he drove at a police officer.

Rooney, who is already in custody, will be dealt with for drink-drive and failing to stop on Friday.