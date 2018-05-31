'Shocking' number of drink-drive campaign arrests

Police have arrested 80 people in just nine days for suspected drink and drug driving.

If anyone has any suggestions on how we can try and reduce the amount of drivers willing to risk drink or drug driving, then I'm open to suggestions #Fatal4 #NoneForTheRoad https://t.co/SAZCHEH8zr — Sgt Chris Harris (@SgtChrisHarris) December 9, 2019

Sgt Chris Harris said he was "shocked" after counting the number of arrests made as part of Norfolk and Suffolk police's annual drink-drive campaign.

Officers have stopped 39 suspected drug drivers and 41 suspected drink drivers since the campaign's launch on December 1.

And in the first 24 hours of the campaign, five people were stopped by Norfolk and Suffolk police.

The campaign, which will run until New Year's Day, sees police carry out extra road side checks across both counties.

Members of the public can also report suspected drink or drug drivers through an online portal which was introduced for the first time this year.

On Twitter, Sgt Harris added: "If anyone has any suggestions on how we can try and reduce the amount of drivers willing to risk drink or drug driving, then I'm open to suggestions #Fatal4 #NoneForTheRoad"

During last year's campaign, 1,140 drivers were breathalysed in Norfolk, with 72 providing positive readings, 180 people took roadside drug tests, which 97 people failed.

Nine people were also arrested for failing to provide a specimen and 11 people were arrested for being unfit to drive through drink and drugs.