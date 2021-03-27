Norwich gang teens found to be involved in drill music violence

Published: 12:40 PM March 27, 2021

Teenagers in Norwich gangs have been involved in retributory acts of violence through drill music, it has emerged.

Drill music focuses on crime and the daily struggles of life on the streets.

It is a form of trap music believed to have originated in part of the United States and is a prominent part of Chicago hip-hop which is defined by its dark lyrics.

And it is understood that the style of music is behind retributory acts of violence and incitement of violence by young people in parts of Norwich.

A recent meeting of the Norfolk Countywide Community Safety Partnership Scrutiny sub panel heard a group of youths and young adults in the Norwich area have been identified as being connected to a number of drug-related incidents of violence.

Two gangs, with members aged between 14 and 20, have been found to be involved in using drill music as part of their offending.

It is said the 15 people involved are thought to have been involved in almost 450 offences.

A number of agencies are involved in trying to steer those involved in the offences away from crime and in the right direction.

Det Chief Insp Sonia Humphreys, from Norfolk Police, who is part of the multi-agency approach to trying to tackle issues, said: "We've found that some of the incidents that were happening and some of the offending that was being reported to us was also being used in the lyrics of the drill music being produced.

Detective chief inspector Sonia Humphreys from Norfolk police. - Credit: Archant

"The multi-agency work is not about stifling creativity, but is very much about trying to address the issues of inflammatory behaviours in order to reduce serious youth violence."

Det Chief Insp Humphreys said some of the music made reference to looking at local papers to see if a stabbing had been mentioned and could potentially drive some of the violence being carried out.

Weekly meetings are being held involving agencies like the police, youth offending team, the county council in a bid to try and identify the individuals involved and the best way of dealing with the youngsters.

Measures that have been come up with include criminal behaviour orders, gang Injunctions and civil injunctions which can include restrictions relating to travel, non-association, mobile phones, gang – drill videos and face coverings.



