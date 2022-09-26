Boy racers trash football club's youth training pitch

Boy racers have vandalised a football pitch, leaving deep ruts which have made it unsafe to play on.

One of Downham Market-based Downham Town FC's youth training pitches off Lynn Road was targeted on Friday night.

Club secretary George Dickson said: "It was kids with cars, they've been spinning them around on the pitch, the ruts are five or six inches deep and they've torn all the roots and grass up. It's made it unsafe for the kids to play on."

Mr Dickson said the club had experienced other problems caused by youths who sit drinking around the ground at night, with stands and hoardings vandalised.

Deep ruts have been gouged in the surface of the pitch in Downham - Credit: DMTFC

He added the problem had become worse over recent months, while people walking past the ground who had challenged anti-social youths had been threatened.

The pitch, one of two floodlit training grounds in Downham, cannot be played on again until the damage has been repaired. Mr Dickson said officials hoped to level out and flatten the ruts and sow new grass seed later this week.

The club has applied for anyone with information to come forward. It said on its Facebook page: "Such a shame to see this done to one of our training areas.

"We only have two floodlit facilities in the town that enable the young players to train. As a result, this one is now sadly out of action.

"What a way to spend your Friday nights, doing doughnuts on a kids' training pitch."

Downham Market Town FC's damaged training pitch - Credit: DMTFC

People posting on social media said they heard noises coming from the ground on Friday night.

One said on Saturday: "Heard quite a bit of noise from that direction last night somewhere between 9.45pm - 12.30am, sorry can’t be more precise with time."

Another added: "When I drove past last night must of been around 9 - 9.30pm they was a group of people in cars sitting in the car park."

One person replied: "The council need to put cameras in these parking areas, then prosecution can happen. It happens at Howdale too, needs dealing with."



