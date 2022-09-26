News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Boy racers trash football club's youth training pitch

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:00 PM September 26, 2022
Updated: 3:02 PM September 26, 2022
pitch vandalised

The vandalised youth pitch at Downham Market Town's ground - Credit: DMTFC

Boy racers have vandalised a football pitch, leaving deep ruts which have made it unsafe to play on.

One of Downham Market-based Downham Town FC's youth training pitches off Lynn Road was targeted on Friday night.

Club secretary George Dickson said: "It was kids with cars, they've been spinning them around on the pitch, the ruts are five or six inches deep and they've torn all the roots and grass up. It's made it unsafe for the kids to play on."

Mr Dickson said the club had experienced other problems caused by youths who sit drinking around the ground at night, with stands and hoardings vandalised.

Downham Pitch

Deep ruts have been gouged in the surface of the pitch in Downham - Credit: DMTFC

He added the problem had become worse over recent months, while people walking past the ground who had challenged anti-social youths had been threatened.

The pitch, one of two floodlit training grounds in Downham,  cannot be played on again until the damage has been repaired. Mr Dickson said officials hoped to level out and flatten the ruts and sow new grass seed later this week.

The club has applied for anyone with information to come forward. It said on its Facebook page:  "Such a shame to see this done to one of our training areas.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash
  2. 2 Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash
  3. 3 5 award-winning pubs to visit along the Norfolk coast
  1. 4 Norfolk hotel named best in UK where adults can spend Christmas
  2. 5 Christmas Lights Walk returning with toasted marshmallows and mulled wine
  3. 6 Investigations ongoing into teen brawl in Norwich
  4. 7 All the exciting changes happening at Castle Quarter
  5. 8 The 'super cute' Norfolk bakery selling local flour, sourdough starter...and cinnamon buns
  6. 9 Christmas afternoon tea launching in Norwich which you can have in an igloo
  7. 10 Deal for councils to buy former Aviva office done - but price still secret

"We only have two floodlit facilities in the town that enable the young players to train. As a result, this one is now sadly out of action.

"What a way to spend your Friday nights, doing doughnuts on a kids' training pitch."

Downham pitch

Downham Market Town FC's damaged training pitch - Credit: DMTFC

People posting on social media said they heard noises coming from the ground on Friday night.

One said on Saturday: "Heard quite a bit of noise from that direction last night somewhere between 9.45pm - 12.30am, sorry can’t be more precise with time."

Another added: "When I drove past last night must of been around 9 - 9.30pm they was a group of people in cars sitting in the car park."

One person replied: "The council need to put cameras in these parking areas, then prosecution can happen. It happens at Howdale too, needs dealing with."


Downham Market News

Don't Miss

Outwell and Caister-on-Sea are among the cheapest villages to buy a home in Norfolk

Revealed: The cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Hanna Lipscombe who died at the age of 21 

Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon