Serial flasher twice targeted girl, 17, and frightened children during spree

Lee Davidoff admitted exposing himself near Downham Market Station.

A serial flasher twice targeted a 17-year-old girl and frightened two young children during a spate of offences in a Norfolk town, a court heard.

Lee Davidoff, 49, also sent an intimate photo of himself via Facebook to a woman, asking if she “wanted to go out with him”, Norwich Crown Court was told.

The court heard that in one incident, Davidoff was in an alleyway close to a car park at Downham Market train station when he exposed himself in front of the 17-year-old, who was forced to squeeze past him.

Jonathan Morgans, prosecuting, said Davidoff then got ahead of her and exposed himself again on September 28 last year.

He said it was one of a number offences of exposure in the space of a few days.

Davidoff admitted indecent exposure following that incident and asked for five offences to be taken into consideration, including one at Downham Market station on September 26 when he exposed himself to a woman with her two children, who were left “frightened”.

Davidoff, of James Scott Close, Downham Market, also admitted an offence of malicious communications in March last year for the Facebook message.

Davidoff had admitted the offences in the magistrates court but had his case sent to the crown court for sentence.

Mr Morgans said Davidoff told probation officers he thought about sex all the time and thought exposing himself would make people want to have sex with him. Mr Morgans said he even tried to touch the probation officer’s foot during the interview.

Davidoff appeared at court on Thursday via videolink from custody. He admitted a bail act offence after he failed to appear in court earlier this week, and was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for two years.

He was ordered to undergo a sex offenders programme for 60 days, complete 180 hours unpaid work and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Judge Stephen Holt said: “People must be allowed to go about their ordinary lives, walking around small market towns, without people like you exposing yourself to them.”

Davidoff was also made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order which states he must not expose himself in public.

He was also put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Isobel Ascherson, mitigating for Davidoff, conceded that the offences had crossed the custody threshold.