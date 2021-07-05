Man and teen had met before churchyard rape, say police

Published: 8:49 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 11:22 AM July 5, 2021

A man, aged in his late teens, was raped in the church yard at St Edmunds Church, on Church Road in Downham Market on Saturday, July 3. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Police today said a man and a teenager had met each other before the teen was allegedly raped in the grounds of a Downham Market church.

A 30-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after a rape was reported in the churchyard of St Edmunds Church on Church Road.

The incident happened at around 1am on Saturday, July 3, with the suspect released while police continue investigations.

Det Insp Richard Weller said: "Both men had met one another prior to the incident and I can confirm we are not linking this to any other incidents in the Downham area.

"The victim, aged in his late teens, is being supported by specialist officers and we're keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation."

In the aftermath of the incident, people in the town have spoken of their shock, describing it as "horrendous".

Anybody with information should contact Swaffham CID on 101, quoting incident number 28 of July 3.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.



