News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Murder suspect left scene in handcuffs as police carried out CPR on victim

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 4:06 PM January 25, 2022
Updated: 4:32 PM January 25, 2022
Police at a property on Bulrush Avenue in Downham Market for the second day of a murder investigatio

Police at a property on Bulrush Avenue in Downham Market for the second day of a murder investigation. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of the men being questioned in connection with the murder of a man in Downham Market initially left the scene in handcuffs, as police gave CPR to the victim.

Officers had been called to a property in the town's Bulrush Avenue at around 8.12pm on Sunday following reports of a disturbance there.

When they arrived they found a 39-year-old man with serious head injuries.

Two men, aged 47 and 22, were detained and handcuffed while officers gave CPR to the injured man until paramedics arrived at about 8.30pm.

Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 8.20pm, the 22-year-old detained man left the property.

He was arrested at 10.26pm at an address in Paradise Road, around 400 metres away.

Police have launched a murder investigation and both men were taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to 'lovely' teenager as police continue murder probe
  2. 2 Two recycling centres to be closed - and replaced with new £4m tips
  3. 3 Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field
  1. 4 Murder inquiry as teenage woman dies after car crash in Norfolk village
  2. 5 Cyclist's relief as driver is convicted following traumatic accident
  3. 6 Road rage incident sees van driver run over by car
  4. 7 Customers travelling across Norfolk to try pub's 'afternoon sea'
  5. 8 Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town
  6. 9 Schools face classroom closures due to Covid
  7. 10 Hope for WASPI women as MPs back compensation call

Earlier today, police were given more time to question the pair.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said: "We can confirm that one of the suspects detained at the scene in the Bulrush Avenue murder investigation left the scene after being handcuffed and was arrested at another property a couple of hours later."

Forensics teams enter house after a man died of head injuries on Sunday evening in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market.

Scenes at the property in Bulrush Avenue on Monday. - Credit: Archant

The spokesman said officers had been faced with "a challenging scene" when they arrived at the Bulrush Road address.

They added: "Protecting and saving life is at the core of every officers’ operational duties, and officers at the scene made the decision to prioritise treatment to the injured man, who despite the best efforts of both police and paramedics, was pronounced dead at the scene."

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Downham Market

Scenes at the property in Bulrush Avenue on Monday. - Credit: Archant

Meanwhile, Downham Market mayor, Jenny Groom, commended officers for their response on Sunday night.

She said: "I believe the situation that the police who attended were met with was really quite horrific, all credit to them because they did their best in a really difficult and horrible situation.

"My thoughts go out to them and to the families involved."

Police at a property on Bulrush Avenue in Downham Market for the second day of a murder investigatio

Police at a property on Bulrush Avenue in Downham Market for the second day of a murder investigation. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Home Office post-mortem examination will be carried out today to establish the cause of the death.

Downham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connor Rodwell, a firefighter from Loddon, is offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who can help bring home his dog Buddy

'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Rectory Road in Coltishall

Broadland District Council

'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Norwich wrestler Zak Bevis, AKA Zak Zodiac, has shed five stone in a bid to rekindle his American dream

Wrestler sheds five stone in one last bid to chase his American dream

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of Norwich Cathedral located in Norwich, Norfolk, UK

The most beautiful places to live in Norfolk - according to estate agents

Angie George

person