News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Cannabis grower told police he thought he had 'vegetable plants'

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:32 AM November 5, 2021
Updated: 11:37 AM November 5, 2021
Norwich City Centre, Exterior Norwich Magistrates court Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A man from Downham Market told police he thought the cannabis he was growing was "vegetables" - Credit: Archant

A man from Downham Market told police he thought he was growing vegetables - when they were actually cannabis plants.

Raymond Duggan, of James Scott Close, was arrested on April 16 after a drugs warrant was executed at his address. 

He was found to be in possession of 12.4g of cannabis, as well as two plants and a growing light which were in his wardrobe. 

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday that, during his police interview, Duggan said he thought they were “vegetable plants and a lightbulb”, and that he “liked to grow vegetables”.

Asked about a magazine on cannabis growing that was found at the property, Duggan said he had owned it for years and his home had not recently been tidied. 

The court heard he had already been serving a community order for drugs offences, and had recently turned to alcohol. 

Duggan admitted production and possession of a controlled drug, namely class B cannabis.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning pictures as Northern Lights become visible over Norfolk
  2. 2 Man at helm of Norwich menswear shop dies aged 96
  3. 3 New enterprise park to bring 1,250 jobs, hotel and restaurants
  1. 4 Couple who broke lockdown rules were 'taking photos of socks', court hears
  2. 5 'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site
  3. 6 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over relationship with 14-year-old
  4. 7 Councillor: No more development until bigger GP surgery built
  5. 8 Human remains found in search for Diane
  6. 9 Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK
  7. 10 Tributes paid to former medical director at Norwich hospital

He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 25 rehabilitation days. He must also pay a £95 victim surcharge.

Downham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The old water tower in Dereham is on the market as a four-bedroom home

Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Hector Howlett (left), from Great Witchingham, pictured with his brother Arthur

Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Tiffany Wright, whose family runs Mill Farm in Wells

Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon