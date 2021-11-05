Cannabis grower told police he thought he had 'vegetable plants'
- Credit: Archant
A man from Downham Market told police he thought he was growing vegetables - when they were actually cannabis plants.
Raymond Duggan, of James Scott Close, was arrested on April 16 after a drugs warrant was executed at his address.
He was found to be in possession of 12.4g of cannabis, as well as two plants and a growing light which were in his wardrobe.
Norwich Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday that, during his police interview, Duggan said he thought they were “vegetable plants and a lightbulb”, and that he “liked to grow vegetables”.
Asked about a magazine on cannabis growing that was found at the property, Duggan said he had owned it for years and his home had not recently been tidied.
The court heard he had already been serving a community order for drugs offences, and had recently turned to alcohol.
Duggan admitted production and possession of a controlled drug, namely class B cannabis.
He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 25 rehabilitation days. He must also pay a £95 victim surcharge.