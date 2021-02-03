'We listen, we act' - Police seize 37 cannabis plants in raid
- Credit: King's Lynn Police
Police have seized 37 cannabis plants in a raid.
Downham Market LPT seized the cannabis from a property on Walpole Highway near Wisbech on Tuesday, February 2 following "information received."
A man in his 60s has been charged in connection with the find.
A police spokesperson said: "On arrival officers located approximately 37 cannabis plants which have since been seized."
King's Lynn Police tweeted on Tuesday that a male was charged to court after officers seized the cannabis plants.
The tweet added: "We listen, we act."
The man has been sent a postal requisition charge and the court date is not yet known.
Earlier in the week, officers arrested two people after discovering a large amount of cannabis being dried in storage racks at an address in King's Lynn on Monday, February 1.
And "intelligence led policing" on the same day across the Downham Market area resulted in drugs and production equipment being seized.