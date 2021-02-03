News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'We listen, we act' - Police seize 37 cannabis plants in raid

Sarah Hussain

Published: 12:32 PM February 3, 2021   
Downham Market LPT seized 37 cannabis plants from a property in Wisbech on Tuesday, February 2.

Downham Market LPT seized 37 cannabis plants from a property in Wisbech on Tuesday, February 2. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

Police have seized 37 cannabis plants in a raid.

Downham Market LPT seized the cannabis from a property on Walpole Highway near Wisbech on Tuesday, February 2 following "information received."

A man in his 60s has been charged in connection with the find.

A police spokesperson said: "On arrival officers located approximately 37 cannabis plants which have since been seized."

King's Lynn Police tweeted on Tuesday that a male was charged to court after officers seized the cannabis plants.

The tweet added: "We listen, we act."

The man has been sent a postal requisition charge and the court date is not yet known.

Earlier in the week, officers arrested two people after discovering a large amount of cannabis being dried in storage racks at an address in King's Lynn on Monday, February 1.

Cannabis found in drying racks by police at a home in King's Lynn on Monday, February 1.

Cannabis found in drying racks by police at a home in King's Lynn on Monday, February 1. - Credit: Norfolk Police

And "intelligence led policing" on the same day across the Downham Market area resulted in drugs and production equipment being seized.


