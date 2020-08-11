Fraudsters claiming to be police officers scam victims out of £37,000

CCTV appeal following frauds in Downham Market. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

A number of people have been left £37,000 out of pocket after falling victim to a scam where fraudsters claimed to be police officers.

Police are now appealing for help to identify a man following a number of frauds in Downham Market.

It comes following a series of incidents that took place between May and June of this year, where victims were contacted by fraudsters claiming to be police officers in London.

After gaining the trust of the victims they have been encouraged to withdraw large quantities of money, before handing it over to a courier who falsely claimed to be working on behalf of the police.

Officers are investigating eight incidents where money has been handed over between May 28 and June 15, 2020, resulting in a total loss of £37,000 to the victims involved.

The suspect, who is believed to have collected money for all of the offences, is known to have travelled from King’s Cross train station, London, to Downham Market in Norfolk, before committing offences and returning to London, where he is believed to be from.

A police spokesperson said: “Please note, the police will never ask you to provide details of your bank account over the telephone and will never ask you to withdraw money to assist with investigations.”

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with these incidents.

Anyone who may recognise this man, or anyone with information, should contact DC James Smith at King’s Lynn CID on 101 quoting Operation Radium.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.