Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Not the smartest of moves': Driver waves police officer across road while using phone at the wheel

PUBLISHED: 08:47 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 02 June 2019

A driver was stopped in Downham Market for using their phone at the wheel. Photo: Archant

A driver was stopped in Downham Market for using their phone at the wheel. Photo: Archant

Archant

A driver's politeness got him in hot water with police in west Norfolk on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

While driving through Downham Market on Saturday the motorist stopped to wave an officer in uniform across the road - but was using their mobile phone at the time.

Tweeting about the incident, King's Lynn Police said while the driver had been acting politely it wasn't "the smartest of moves".

The driver was stopped shortly afterwards and reported for the offence.

Most Read

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Spitfire to pass through skies over Norwich

Spitfire at SaxonAir in Norwich. A Spitfire will be involved in a flypast over the city the weekend before the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New plans for multi-million pound Norfolk roundabout to be unveiled

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Pic: Highways England.

Change of plans for controversial housing scheme in Norfolk

Ashwellthorpe village. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ex-Norwich City winger among three new signings for King’s Lynn Town

Sam Kelly in action for Norwich City against Manchester United in a development team match Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘Not the smartest of moves’: Driver waves police officer across road while using phone at the wheel

A driver was stopped in Downham Market for using their phone at the wheel. Photo: Archant

Spitfire to pass through skies over Norwich

Spitfire at SaxonAir in Norwich. A Spitfire will be involved in a flypast over the city the weekend before the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Why I’m backing Boris’: Norfolk MP endorses Boris Johnson in Tory leadership race

Chief secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss has revealed she is backing Boris Johnson in the Conservative leadership contest. Photo: PA / Victoria Jones

Norwich City report card: Casualties of success were left on the fringes of title fun

Grant Hanley's season went from bad to worse thanks to a red card against Portsmouth in the FA Cup Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists