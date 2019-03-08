'Not the smartest of moves': Driver waves police officer across road while using phone at the wheel
PUBLISHED: 08:47 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 02 June 2019
A driver's politeness got him in hot water with police in west Norfolk on Saturday.
While driving through Downham Market on Saturday the motorist stopped to wave an officer in uniform across the road - but was using their mobile phone at the time.
Tweeting about the incident, King's Lynn Police said while the driver had been acting politely it wasn't "the smartest of moves".
The driver was stopped shortly afterwards and reported for the offence.
