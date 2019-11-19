Search

Giant Christmas trees stolen from garden centre

PUBLISHED: 10:25 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 19 November 2019

The two 3m illuminated Christmas trees which were stolen from Downham Home and Garden Store. Photo: Downham Home and Garden Store

Downham Home and Garden Store

Two giant Christmas trees have been stolen from a garden centre.

The three metre trees worth £3,500 each were taken from Downham Home and Garden Store between 5pm on Sunday, November 17 and 7am the following day.

Garden centre staff say the trees were removed by a vehicle as it left tyre marks around the area where the trees were positioned beside the main A10.

It was the first year the trees have been put out and Graham Smart, 58, Downham Home and Garden Store's operations manager says he wanted to make a statement with them.

Mr Smart said: "We've phoned police, we've put it on Facebook to get some awareness but so far we've had nothing.

"Obviously it's disappointing to see them go when everyone was enjoying them and taking pleasure from them."

Police said anyone with information should call PC David Godbold at Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 36/80737/19.

