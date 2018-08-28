Video

WATCH: Man robbed of car at knife-point in Downham Market

Jet petrol garage in Downham Market had a customer's car stolen at knife point. Photo: Google Archant

CCTV footage has captured the moment a man was car-jacked at knife-point in Downham Market this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shortly before 10.30am on Wednesday officers were called to Lynn Road after a man was threatened with a knife at a petrol station, by a man who drove off with his car.

The red Vauxhall Corsa was last seen heading south on the A10 towards Ely.

One man, who has worked at the Jet petrol station on Low Road for 19 years, said it was the first time anything like this had happened at the business.

“It was all over in two minutes,” he said. “I didn’t have time to feel scared. “A man was dropped off by a taxi and went up to a customer with a knife. There was some arguing between the two men but then I saw the customer take his house key off the car keys and the man got in the car and drove it away.”

Mayor of Downham Market, David Sharman said: “I am horrified, it’s so unusual for Downham Market to have anything like this, to my knowledge it’s never happened in Downham before. I hope we don’t have any repetition of it.”

Jonathan Toye runs West Norfolk Disability Information Service (WNDIS) and lives opposite the Jet petrol station said: “It’s usually a very quiet and peaceful road, the people who work in the garage are lovely, it’s not that sort of road.”

The robbery is being linked to an incident in King’s Lynn when officers were called to the JD Sports store on the High Street at around 9.55am.

A man had entered the store and threatened a female staff member with a knife before he stole trainers, gloves and clothing.

No one was hurt in either incident. Anyone with information should contact King’s Lynn CID on 101.

A man in his 20s had been arrested in London in connection with the incidents and remains in custody.