Jewellery, gun and bottles of Jack Daniels stolen

PUBLISHED: 10:04 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 13 January 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses to a number of burglaries in Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to a number of burglaries in Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Police are linking a number of burglaries in which jewellery, an airgun and whisky were stolen.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after three break-ins happened in the Downham Market area on Friday.

Suspects targeted a property in Norwich Road in Shouldham, between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, smashing a window to gain entry. An untidy search was carried out and jewellery, a safe containing a watch and an air rifle was stolen.

Jewellery, cash and documents, were stolen from a house in Feltwell Road at Southery between 9am and 12.30pm after a window was smashed.

Between 4.30am and 5pm, a property on Station Road in Ten Mile Bank was broken into with cash, 16 bottles of Jack Daniels and a Toshiba laptop were stolen.

Officers believe the incidents are linked and would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious.

Anyone with information should call Det Con Claire Twite at King's Lynn CID on 101.

