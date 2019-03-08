Cambridge man charged over Downham Market burglaries

A man has been charged with a number of burglaries in west Norfolk Picture: Archant

A man has been charged in connection with a number of burglaries in the Downham Market area.

Arron Whitehead, 26, of Fen Road in Cambridge was arrested yesterday, Thursday 14 March, and subsequently charged in connection with seven counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court this morning, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on April 12.

Police say the break-ins happened between February 26 and March 9 at:

Bexwell Road, where stamps and old coins have been stolen;· Bexwell Road on March 1, where an attempt was made to break into a property but however nothing was stolen;

Paradise Road sometime between February 28 and March 2, where bottles of alcohol and clothing items have been stolen;

Paradise Road sometime between March 1 and 4, where an address was broken into but no items were stolen;

Bexwell Road on March 1, where a property was broken into but no items were stolen;

Bexwell Road on February 27, when a gym bag, jewellery and perfume were stolen from an address;

Broomhill between March 7 and 11 where jewellery was stolen;

Station Road in Ten Mile Bank, where cash, a games console and a set of keys were stolen on March 9.