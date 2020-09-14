Search

Vauxhall Tigra stolen in burglary

PUBLISHED: 16:17 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 14 September 2020

Police say a Vauxhall Tigra was stolen during a burglary on Railway Road, in Downham Market Picture: Google

A car was stolen during a pair of burglaries on Sunday.

Police say a property on Railway Road in Downham Market was broken into at approximately 5.50pm.

A suspect or suspects broke in to the rear of the property stealing a handbag and car keys.

A Vauxhall Tigra was then stolen from the driveway of the property.

At around 2.30pm, a property on Kestrel Avenue in Downham was broken into and jewellery was stolen. Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the incidents or any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have seen two men in the Kestrel Avenue area during the times stated, who are believed to have made off in a dark coloured 4x4 vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

