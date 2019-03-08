Video

Police continue to investigate double stabbing, with victims still in hospital

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert Archant

Two men who were stabbed in a daylight brawl in a Norwich road are still in hospital as police continue their investigations.

The pair are in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after the fight, which erupted outside the Norwich Shopper, in Dereham Road, just before 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The men's injuries are not life-threatening, but it is believed one was stabbed in the torso and one in the head. They were taken to hospital after calling for help at a bus stop in Dereham Road.

Police said that, while their investigation is at an early stages, initial indications are that those involved are known to one another.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbings. They were initially called to reports of a fight outside the Co-ip.

Police cordons which had been placed around the Norwich Shopper, the bus stop near Becketts army surplus shop and in a grass area near Exeter Street, have been lifted.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw what happened, particularly those who may have filmed the incident on their mobile phones.

One witness, who said they did not want to named, said they had seen at least three people carrying knives and two people had been trying to stab each other.

A delivery driver, 23, said they saw at least three men run past their shop on Dereham Road from the direction of the Co-Op towards the park by Exeter Street.

"I think [the stabbings] happened in the park because after that the two guys came up to the bus stop asking for an ambulance," he said.

"I saw one of them bleeding from the face."

Another business owner on Dereham Road said the paramedics "really had to fight" to save one of the victims.

"The police were there immediately - it seemed like everything happened instantly," said the 65-year-old. "One of them had been stabbed in his body and the paramedics really had to fight. I thought he was going to die. He really did look in a hell of a state.

"It all happened so quickly that by the time I looked two people were down and the police were here."

He said a group of 10 or 12 people had appeared at the scene but left quickly before police arrived. "They didn't hang around to talk to the police," he said.

Anyone with information should call Norwich CID on 101 quoting NC-05112019-214 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.