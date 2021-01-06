Warning after spate of 'doorstep cold calls'
- Credit: Getty Images/Hemera
Officials have warned people to be vigilant of doorstep cold callers.
The warning comes from Suffolk Trading Standards officers following a spate of recent cold call incidents in the Beccles area.
A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "We have received a report of doorstep callers, knocking at doors in Beccles, purporting to be part of the Government Green Deal, and that you may be entitled to a grant.
"If you are approached, please report them immediately to the police on 101, or to us via 0808 223 1133.
"Our normal advice is to never agree to anything, including a home visit, when approached by a cold caller on the phone, at your door or via email.
"Do your research first, and find out if it is a product or service that you want or require.
"You may be entitled to a grant to help you with the cost of energy improvements on your home, but don’t trust a cold caller who advises you that you are.
"In Suffolk you can contact Suffolk Energy Action on 0345 0371234 or visit https://www.simpleenergyadvice.org.uk/
