Video

WATCH: Man jailed after being caught on doorbell camera

Jason Whitaker, of Normanston Drive, Lowestoft, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, July 2, where he was sentenced to 17 months’ imprisonment. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

A man who was disturbed as he tried to break into a property has been jailed for 17 months after he was caught on a doorbell camera.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jason Whitaker, 45, of Normanston Drive, Lowestoft, was jailed for an attempted burglary after footage from a video doorbell camera helped secure a conviction.

Whitaker appeared before Ipswich Crown Court last Thursday, July 2, where he was sentenced to 17 months’ imprisonment.

It follows an early morning attempt by a man to break into a property in St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft at around 12.30am on Tuesday, March 17.

No entry was however gained due to the would-be burglar being disturbed.

Following police inquiries, Whitaker was arrested on March 17.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, where he was questioned and subsequently charged with attempted burglary.

After appearing at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 18, Whitaker was remanded in custody.

Lowestoft CID detectives said that key to securing the conviction was the footage captured by a Ring Video Doorbell, which was fitted near the front door of the property.

A police spokesman said: “Whitaker’s movements were captured as he attempted to tamper with a lock but he was disturbed by the occupant, as he then ran away.

“As Whitaker left, a passing police patrol car noticed him and an officer tried to speak to him but he continued to run away.

“He was later located nearby and spoken to.

“Further work was carried out and it became apparent that Whitaker had carried out this offence. He was located again and arrested.”

Det con Matt Rogers, of Lowestoft CID, said: “This result demonstrates how technology such as Ring Video Doorbells and other remote-monitored security cameras can play a key role in catching criminals and prevent crime when footage is captured, downloaded and shared with the police.

“Although police were not immediately aware of Whitaker’s prior actions, due to the footage, he was later identified and was subsequently arrested.

“It is important to remember to check that doors, windows and vehicles are locked before going to bed as in this case, Whitaker was prevented from getting in.”