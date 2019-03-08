Search

Norwich man admits supplying drugs after being caught in undercover sting

PUBLISHED: 15:23 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 18 March 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

A man admitted supplying drugs after being caught in an undercover police sting.

Donovan Gurlay of Wellington Green, Norwich, admitted one count of supplying cocaine on February 15, last year.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Gurlay was arrested after he supplied the drug to an undercover officer known as Tommo as part of a crackdown on county line drug dealing called Operation Granary.

Mr Youell said that Gurlay supplied the drug on a single occasion.

“He is a local man who was sent out that day to deal drugs.”

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case for sentence until April 1.

Operation Granary was a six-month undercover operation targeting Class A drugs in Norwich

