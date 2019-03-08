Drug dealer hid £600 of heroin inside herself

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A vulnerable Suffolk woman who hid a package of heroin worth nearly £600 in her body has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Dominique Luxford and two men were arrested after police kept watch on flats in High Street, Lowestoft, over a period of 15 days, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Officers saw a number of people coming and going from the flats and two of the visitors were found in possession of wraps of heroin.

Before the court with Luxford, 30, were Alex Walsh, 43, and Nick Platten, 48, all of High Street, Lowestoft.

Walsh admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and possession of methadone and cannabis.

Platten admitted offering to supply methadone and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Luxford admitted possession of heroin and was convicted of being concerned in the supply of heroin and was given a two year prison sentence suspended for two years and a 50 day rehabilitation order.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said after her arrest Luxford produced a package of heroin worth £580 from her vagina in hospital.

Stephen Mather, mitigating for Luxford, said she had been in a toxic relationship with Walsh and couldn't escape from it.

Sentencing on Walsh and Platten was adjourned until tomorrow (Friday September 6).