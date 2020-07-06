Search

Man in 50s released on bail following Norfolk Broad’s boat drama

PUBLISHED: 13:27 06 July 2020

The North River Road stretch of the River Bure in Great Yarmouth saw a large emergency services' response on Saturday July 4. A man has been released on police bail following the incident Picture: Google Maps

The North River Road stretch of the River Bure in Great Yarmouth saw a large emergency services' response on Saturday July 4. A man has been released on police bail following the incident Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man in his 50s arrested by police following an incident on the Norfolk Broads has been released on bail.

He has to report back to officers on July 29.

The incident unfolded on Saturday (July 4) at around 9.50pm amid “concerns for the safety of a woman on a boat.”

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to North River Road along the Norfolk Broads in Great Yarmouth at approximately 9.50pm on Saturday July 4 following concerns for the safety of a woman on a boat.

“On arrival officers arrested a male in his 50s in connection with the incident.

“He was questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre (PIC) and released on police bail to appear at Great Yarmouth PIC on July 29.”

People in the area reported a large police response.

There were also reports of “a chase” towards Breydon Water.

Officers were seen boarding the boat in what was described as a “domestic incident.”

As part of the operation it was seized by police and held overnight at Everitt Marine Services along the River Bure.

Pictures on social media show a small blue and white vessel flying a skull and crossbones flag cordoned off with police tape, an officer standing watch.

Terry Everitt of Everitt Marine Services said he helped with the police response.

He said: “We had to make chase with police and pick them up.

“I just helped with police and it (the boat) came onto our yard so they could look at it.

“The police were guarding it all night.”

The boat, not thought to be a hire craft, had since been taken away by whoever was responsible for it, he added.

Saturday (July 4) was the first night people were allowed to stay overnight on their boats since lockdown was imposed in March.

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

