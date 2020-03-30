Search

Advanced search

Victims of abuse told help is still out there during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:56 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 30 March 2020

Around 80pc of the project's clients suffer from emotional abuse. Photo: Pandora Project, stock image

Around 80pc of the project's clients suffer from emotional abuse. Photo: Pandora Project, stock image

Archant

Victims of domestic abuse have been reassured that help is still out there despite the country being in lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: Antony KellyNorfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: Antony Kelly

With strict lockdown measures having been put in place by prime minister Boris Johnson last week to try and stop the spread of Covid-19, fears have been raised over an anticipated spike in cases as people are forced to spend more time together.

But victims and survivors of domestic abuse are being reassured that help is still available despite the outbreak.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk (OPCCN) is working together with Norfolk Police, to ensure those vulnerable to such abuse know help is still out there.

Lorne Green, Nofolk’s PCC, said: “Supporting victims and reducing vulnerability is one of my absolute key priorities as Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner.

“Now is a time more than ever when we must work together to continue to give a voice to the women, men and children in our county who have been or continue to be affected by this crime.”

Anyone in immediate danger should call 999 as the police will always respond to emergency calls.

The Silent Solution system helps filter out accidental or hoax 999 calls from those who need genuine police assistance.

If speaking would put you in danger and you need immediate help, call 999 and stay on the line, then press 55 when prompted and the call will be transferred to the police, who will know it is an emergency call.

Those who know someone who is the victim of domestic abuse is being encouraged to seek help through a number of charities including:

Leeway: 0300 561 0077, Email: referrals@leewaynwa.org.uk (https://www.leewaysupport.org).

Daisy Programme: 01953880903 Email: help@daisyprogramme.org.uk (https://en-gb.facebook.com/daisyprogramme.org.uk/)

Pandora: (contact online (https://www.pandoraproject.org.uk/)

Sue Lambert Trust: 01603 622406 Email: info@suelamberttrust.org (https://www.suelamberttrust.org/)

Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care: 0300 303 3706 Email: nsvictimcare@victimsupport.org.uk (https://www.nsvictimcare.org/contact-us/

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospital chaplain with coronavirus symptoms tells of crisis challenge on wards

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospital chaplain with coronavirus symptoms tells of crisis challenge on wards

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

‘Stay home and save lives’ - coastal MPs back police chief’s message

Norfolk's Costal MPs - James Wild, Duncan Baker and Brandon Lewis - have urged the public to respect the message of the county�s chief of police and called for people to �stay home, protect the NHS and save lives�. Picture: Denise Bradley/Daniel Hickey

Broads Authority calls for ‘urgent support’ after pausing hire boat tolls

The Broads Authority has asked the government to offer urgent financial support after it was forced to suspend hire boat tolls during the coronavirus outbreak. Pictured, vessels on the River Bure. Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24