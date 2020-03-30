Victims of abuse told help is still out there during coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 15:56 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 30 March 2020
Victims of domestic abuse have been reassured that help is still out there despite the country being in lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.
With strict lockdown measures having been put in place by prime minister Boris Johnson last week to try and stop the spread of Covid-19, fears have been raised over an anticipated spike in cases as people are forced to spend more time together.
But victims and survivors of domestic abuse are being reassured that help is still available despite the outbreak.
The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk (OPCCN) is working together with Norfolk Police, to ensure those vulnerable to such abuse know help is still out there.
Lorne Green, Nofolk’s PCC, said: “Supporting victims and reducing vulnerability is one of my absolute key priorities as Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner.
“Now is a time more than ever when we must work together to continue to give a voice to the women, men and children in our county who have been or continue to be affected by this crime.”
Anyone in immediate danger should call 999 as the police will always respond to emergency calls.
The Silent Solution system helps filter out accidental or hoax 999 calls from those who need genuine police assistance.
If speaking would put you in danger and you need immediate help, call 999 and stay on the line, then press 55 when prompted and the call will be transferred to the police, who will know it is an emergency call.
Those who know someone who is the victim of domestic abuse is being encouraged to seek help through a number of charities including:
• Leeway: 0300 561 0077, Email: referrals@leewaynwa.org.uk (https://www.leewaysupport.org).
• Daisy Programme: 01953880903 Email: help@daisyprogramme.org.uk (https://en-gb.facebook.com/daisyprogramme.org.uk/)
• Pandora: (contact online (https://www.pandoraproject.org.uk/)
• Sue Lambert Trust: 01603 622406 Email: info@suelamberttrust.org (https://www.suelamberttrust.org/)
• Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care: 0300 303 3706 Email: nsvictimcare@victimsupport.org.uk (https://www.nsvictimcare.org/contact-us/
