Domestic violence victims get free legal advice for abuser protection

Police and courts have new powers to impose measures offering greater protection to domestic abuse victims - Credit: PA

Domestic abuse victims are being offered access to free legal advice and representation under new changes to the legal aid system.

New laws that come into force this week give police and courts powers to impose domestic abuse protection notices and orders.

Victims protected by these will now have access to free expert legal advice and representation in court.

Justice minister Lord Bellamy KC said: “By making it easier for victims to access legal aid, more people will be better supported through court proceedings and can start the process of moving on safely with their lives.”

Domestic abuse now makes up almost one in four of all crimes investigated in Norfolk with police responding to 24,000 incidents in 2021.

Under the new powers police will be able to issue protection notices to provide immediate protection to victims, such as requiring the perpetrator to leave the victim’s home.

Protection orders will be handed out by the court to impose longer-term protection, including ordering the perpetrator to attend behaviour change programmes or wear an electronic tag.

