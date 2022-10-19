News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Domestic violence victims get free legal advice for abuser protection

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:19 AM October 19, 2022
Domestic violence. Aggressive, controlling man in front of a terrified, frightened, scared, crying

Police and courts have new powers to impose measures offering greater protection to domestic abuse victims - Credit: PA

Domestic abuse victims are being offered access to free legal advice and representation under new changes to the legal aid system.

New laws that come into force this week give police and courts powers to impose domestic abuse protection notices and orders. 

Victims protected by these will now have access to free expert legal advice and representation in court.

Justice minister Lord Bellamy KC said: “By making it easier for victims to access legal aid, more people will be better supported through court proceedings and can start the process of moving on safely with their lives.”

Domestic abuse now makes up almost one in four of all crimes investigated in Norfolk with police responding to 24,000 incidents in 2021.

Under the new powers police will be able to issue protection notices to provide immediate protection to victims, such as requiring the perpetrator to leave the victim’s home. 

Protection orders will be handed out by the court to impose longer-term protection, including ordering the perpetrator to attend behaviour change programmes or wear an electronic tag.
 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham, boasts idyllic riverside views. 

Food and Drink

Riverside pub named one of the best places in the UK for Sunday lunch

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Gridserve forecourt at Postwick.

Six months on, what's life like at the region's first electric garage?

Derin Clark

Author Picture Icon
Keane Headline the second evening of Forest Live 2022 at Thetford High Lodge

Forest Live

First act announced for Forest Live gigs in summer 2023

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Goat Shed at Fielding Barn has opened a giant German Christmas market.

Christmas

Farm shop opening 'Christmas Shed' with festive stalls and food tastings

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon