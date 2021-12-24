'You are not alone' - domestic abuse help drive begins for Christmas

The campaign urges people in need to seek support, and for loved ones who have concerns to report those fears. - Credit: PA

People at risk of domestic abuse are being told they are not alone this Christmas - and urged to seek help.

The festive season can be particularly difficult for those facing abuse, often creating prolonged proximity with their abuser and tensions which can put them at greater risk.

Norfolk Constabulary, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Norfolk, Norfolk County Council, district councils, health and charity organisations have moved to reassure people in need that there are places to turn.

Andy Coller, Temporary Detective Superintendent for Safeguarding. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Andy Coller, head of safeguarding for Norfolk Constabulary and co-chair of the Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Group, said: “We understand that the festive period can be stressful for some, particularly those who are vulnerable. There will be those who are forced to be in close proximity to their abusers.

“Financial, mental and other pressures, such as Covid, can lead people to feel isolated and at more risk of abuse. We want people to know they are not alone at Christmas – there are services you can access, whether in an emergency or just for advice or practical help.”

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for the year up to June 2021 showed a 17pc increase in violence with injury, which chief constable Paul Sanford said at the time was down to an “exponential rise in domestic abuse”.

In Norfolk, almost a quarter of all calls are related to domestic abuse.

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Giles Orpen-Smellie, the county's PCC, said: “Nobody should have to put up with the devastating impacts of domestic abuse at any time of year and it is vital that anyone who needs support knows how to find it. If you or someone you know needs help, please, make that call."

He said, as he prepares the new Police, Crime and Community Safety Plan, he was "resolutely committed" to doing everything in his power to support victims and tackle the behaviour of perpetrators.

A #YouAreNotAlone message follows on from the partnership campaign, See Something, Hear Something, Say Something, led by Norfolk County Council, which encouraged people to come forward and report domestic abuse.

The bodies are again encouraging friends or family of those being targeted by domestic abuse, adults and children, to come forward and report it or seek help.

Who to call - and the silent solution

If you are calling from a mobile phone and need immediate help, but making noise would put you in danger, call 999 and stay on the line, then press 55 - 'the silent solution' - when prompted. The call will be transferred to the police, who will know it is an emergency call.

For those calling from landlines, an operator unsure of whether it is an emergency call will connect you to a police call handler, with information about where you are calling from visible.

If you are in immediate danger you should call 999. Police 101 is the non-emergency number.

Local support services include Leeway (0300 561 0077), Orwell refuge services (covers south Norfolk - 0845 467 4876), Pandora (covers King's Lynn and west Norfolk, referrals@pandoraproject.org.uk) and the Daisy Programme (covers Breckland - help@daisyprogramme.org.uk).

For the National Domestic Violence Helpline call 0808 2000 247 and for the 24-hour Victim Support helpline call 0808 1689 111.